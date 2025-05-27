Developing nations face 'tidal wave' of China debt: Report

SYDNEY: The world's poorest nations face a "tidal wave of debt" as repayments to China hit record highs in 2025, an Australian think-tank warned in a new report Tuesday (May 27).

China's Belt and Road Initiative lending spree of the 2010s has paid for shipping ports, railways, roads and more from the deserts of Africa to the tropical South Pacific.

But new lending is drying up, according to Australia's Lowy Institute, and is now outweighed by the debts that developing countries must pay back.

"Developing countries are grappling with a tidal wave of debt repayments and interest costs to China," researcher Riley Duke said.

"Now, and for the rest of this decade, China will be more debt collector than banker to the developing world."

Beijing's foreign ministry said it was "not aware of the specifics" of the report but that "China's investment and financing cooperation with developing countries abides by international conventions".

Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said "a small number of countries" sought to blame Beijing for miring developing nations in debt but that "falsehoods cannot cover up the truth".