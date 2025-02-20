Director Bong Joon-ho 'proud' of South Koreans overcoming martial law bid

SEOUL: Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho said on Thursday (Feb 20) he was proud of how his fellow South Koreans had overcome the fallout from impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law on Dec 3.

The martial law that triggered South Korea's biggest political crisis in decades lasted about six hours before lawmakers scaled walls of the National Assembly to vote it down, defying efforts to seal off the area by the military and police.

Bong, who was holding a press event for his new sci-fi dark comedy Mickey 17 in Seoul, said that while legal proceedings over the martial law bid needed to be completed, normal life could at least continue.

"We are now holding a film press conference and music, films and our daily lives continue without hesitation," said Bong.

"I think that's the pride of our citizens who have already overcome the martial law," said Bong, who was among a group of film industry figures that issued a statement condemning the martial law declaration at the time.

Yoon has been suspended from his post and is on trial for alleged insurrection over his martial law bid, which sought to ban political and parliamentary activity and control the media.