Chinese drone maker DJI sues to contest US import ban

Chinese firm DJI, the world's largest drone manufacturer, has sued the US Federal Communications Commission for adding it to a blacklist which restricts sales in the United States, the company said Wednesday (Feb 25).

DJI has faced growing scrutiny from Washington in recent years, including for its alleged role in surveilling ethnic minorities in China and its drones reportedly being used extensively by both sides in the war in Ukraine.

The company said in a statement sent to AFP that it had filed a petition contesting the "addition of DJI's communications and video surveillance equipment to the Commission's 'Covered List'".

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said in December it had updated its "Covered List" - communications equipment and services deemed to pose an unacceptable risk to US national security - to include unmanned aircraft systems produced abroad.

DJI said on Wednesday that the lawsuit, filed at the US Ninth Circuit, will challenge FCC's decision, which according to the drone maker prohibits it from marketing, selling and importing new products into the United States.

"The FCC can add products to the Covered List only when they present a national security threat, yet it has never identified any threat associated with DJI or its products," the company said, adding that the United States had not given it the opportunity to refute any of its concerns.

The US Commerce Department said early last year it was considering new rules to address risks posed by drones made with technology from foreign adversaries such as China and Russia.

Beijing's foreign ministry responded in fury, accusing the United States of "generalising the concept of national security".

DJI sued the US Department of Defense in 2024, complaining that Washington had "erroneously" included the company on a Chinese military company blacklist.

The Pentagon added DJI to its list of Chinese military-linked companies in 2022.