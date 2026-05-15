Trump and Xi enter final day of talks with deals in sight and differences in play

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet on Friday (May 15) to wrap up a two-day state visit, with Washington hoping to seal business deals in sectors including agriculture, aviation and artificial intelligence.

The two leaders are scheduled to have tea and lunch before Trump flies back to the United States.

Trump started his last day in Beijing with a social media post saying that Xi congratulated him on "many tremendous successes", adding that relations between the world's two biggest powers are good and getting better.

But big differences remain on Iran, Taiwan and more.

The warm handshakes and pomp a day earlier were tempered by a stark warning from Xi that missteps on the sensitive issue of Taiwan could push their two countries into "conflict".

Follow our live coverage for the latest.