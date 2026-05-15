Logo
Logo

East Asia live

Trump and Xi enter final day of talks with deals in sight and differences in play
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

live East Asia

Trump and Xi enter final day of talks with deals in sight and differences in play

Trump started his last day in Beijing with a social media post saying that US-China relations are good and getting better.

Trump and Xi enter final day of talks with deals in sight and differences in play

President Donald Trump participates in a welcome ceremony with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, Thursday, May 14, 2026, in Beijing. (Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

15 May 2026 09:55AM (Updated: 15 May 2026 10:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet on Friday (May 15) to wrap up a two-day state visit, with Washington hoping to seal business deals in sectors including agriculture, aviation and artificial intelligence.

The two leaders are scheduled to have tea and lunch before Trump flies back to the United States. 

Trump started his last day in Beijing with a social media post saying that Xi congratulated him on "many tremendous successes", adding that relations between the world's two biggest powers are good and getting better.

But big differences remain on Iran, Taiwan and more.

The warm handshakes and pomp a day earlier were tempered by a stark warning from Xi that missteps on the sensitive issue of Taiwan could push their two countries into "conflict".

Follow our live coverage for the latest.

Source: CNA/gr

Related Topics

Trump-Xi summit Donald Trump Xi Jinping
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement