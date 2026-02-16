Fireworks store explosion kills 8 in China's Jiangsu

BEIJING: An explosion at a fireworks store in eastern China killed eight people and injured two, authorities said late on Sunday (Feb 15).

Rural communities in China often light sparklers and screeching "missile" fireworks to celebrate holidays and milestones such as the Chinese New Year, which falls on Tuesday.

The "improper discharge" of fireworks by one or more villagers caused an explosion at a nearby store in Jiangsu province's Donghai county around 2.30pm on Sunday, local authorities said in a statement on social media.

"Emergency management, fire, public security, and health authorities rushed to the scene immediately to carry out rescue and response operations," Donghai authorities added.

A fire caused by the explosion was extinguished by around 4pm, the statement said, adding that eight people were killed and two people sustained minor burns.

Investigations were being carried out and those responsible have been taken into custody.

The Ministry of Emergency Management said that China was entering the peak period for fireworks use during the Chinese New Year holiday, warning citizens against unsafe practices like test-firing or smoking outside of shops.

It added that it also sent a warning notice to fireworks enterprises nationwide "requiring a full inspection" of safety risks and hazards.

Industrial accidents are common in China due to lax safety standards.

An explosion at a biotech factory in northern China's Shanxi province killed eight people this month.

And in late January, an explosion at a steel factory in the neighbouring province of Inner Mongolia left at least nine people dead.