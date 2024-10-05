EU states greenlight extra tariffs on EVs from China

BRUSSELS: EU countries gave a definitive green light on Friday (Oct 4) to hefty additional tariffs on electric cars made in China, despite strong German opposition and fears it will trigger a trade war with Beijing.

The European Commission - which provisionally approved the step in June after an inquiry found that Beijing's state aid to auto manufacturers was unfair - now has free rein to impose steep tariffs for five years from end October.

China has slammed the "protectionist" tariffs and promised retaliation, but talks on addressing the subsidy dispute will continue between the two sides despite Friday's vote.

Ten member states including France, Italy and Poland supported imposing the tariffs of up to 35.3 per cent, coming on top of existing duties of 10 per cent, several European diplomats told AFP.

Only five including Germany and Hungary voted against while 12 abstained including Sweden and Spain. Madrid initially supported tariffs before reversing course to call on Brussels to "reconsider" its decision.