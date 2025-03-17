Ex-South Korea defence minister denies insurrection in martial law plot

SEOUL: A former South Korean defence minister charged with insurrection for his role in trying to enforce martial law defended his actions at the start of his trial on Monday (Mar 17) and blamed "wicked behaviour" by the opposition for triggering a political crisis.

Prosecutors have accused Kim Yong-hyun, who resigned and is now detained, of conspiring with President Yoon Suk Yeol to stage an insurrection through martial law over the opposition's control of parliament, indictments against him show.

Kim has denied wrongdoing and said imposing martial law was intended to raise alarm over the opposition's dominance and gather information related to election fraud concerns.

"Wicked behaviour by the huge opposition party got worse," Kim, dressed in a grey suit and a turtleneck, told the court, citing the Democratic Party's moves to impeach multiple officials using its majority in parliament.

Last December, President Yoon shocked the nation by declaring martial law, saying he wanted to root out "anti-state forces" and overcome political deadlock.

Yoon and Kim deployed troops to six locations including parliament and the National Election Commission, and sought to block access from outside, according to the indictments.

Within hours, 190 lawmakers had defied cordons of troops and police and voted down Yoon's order, prompting the president to rescind it.

"Did I stage an illegal coup or insurrection? No, I didn't ... How can you (prosecutors) call it conspiring or plotting when it was a discussion," Kim said, referring to his alleged conversation with Yoon to plan martial law in advance.