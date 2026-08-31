As typhoon risks grow, farmers in China’s Guangdong adapt to protect their livelihoods

GUANGDONG: For generations, Li Ziling's family has grown longans in Maoming, a coastal city in southern China's Guangdong province.

Maoming is the world's largest producer of longans. The city produced a record 550,000 tonnes of the fruit last year, with the industry worth more than US$1.2 billion.

But Guangdong is frequently affected by typhoons, posing an added risk for Maoming's longan growers because the harvest season coincides with the period when storms are more likely to hit the province.

A single typhoon can put an entire year's crop at risk.