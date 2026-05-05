First Russian oil arrives in Japan since Iran war: Media

TOKYO: Japan has taken delivery of its first shipment of oil from Russia since global supplies were choked off by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz at the start of the Iran war, reports said Tuesday (May 5).

A tanker carrying crude that was produced as part of a Sakhalin-2 natural gas development project reached the coast of Imabari in western Japan and started offloading to a refinery on Tuesday, public broadcaster NHK and other media reported, citing unnamed sources from the economy ministry.

Japan, which depends on the Middle East for around 95 per cent of its oil imports, has tried to diversify its sources of energy since the outbreak of war on Feb 28 saw Tehran effectively shut the strait.

The project in Russia's Sakhalin region is not subject to global economic sanctions against Moscow that were put in place after it invaded Ukraine in 2022.

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Wholesaler Taiyo Oil received a request from the economy ministry to take in the shipment, the reports said.

At the refinery, the crude will be turned into gasoline, naphtha - used to make various products from plastics, chemical fibres to paints - and other petroleum products, they said.

Ministry officials and the company could not immediately be reached to confirm the reports.