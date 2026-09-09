Beyond Beijing and Shanghai: Why more foreign tourists are venturing into rural China

SINGAPORE: When Ruveena D Souza, 37, decided to extend her stay in China by two weeks last November, she did not stick to the country’s usual tourist trail.

Beijing, Xi’an and Chengdu had been on her itinerary - but so was Xingping, a small town in southern China’s Guilin city, known for its dramatic karst scenery and the Yellow Cloth Shoal, a stretch of the Li River depicted on the 20 yuan note.

D Souza spent two days in Xingping, riding a bamboo raft down the Yulong river and visiting Xingping Ancient Town, where she explored coffee shops and checked out local vendors selling wooden toys.

The town was “very laid-back”, she said - a far cry from the bustling crowds in Beijing.

The locals were also “really nice”, she said.

“They were really curious about us, because I don’t think there are a lot of tourists from India,” she added.

“They would approach us and ask where we were from.”