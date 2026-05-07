China sentences former defence ministers Wei Fenghe, Li Shangfu to death with reprieve for graft

BEIJING: Former Chinese defence ministers Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu were both sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve over graft charges, state media Xinhua reported on Thursday (May 7).

The two men were expelled from the ruling Communist Party in 2024 for "serious violations of discipline", a euphemism for corruption. A death sentence with reprieve in China is typically commuted to life imprisonment if the offender commits no crimes during the period of reprieve.

Wei, the former commander of the Rocket Force from 2015 to 2017, was replaced by Li as state councillor and defence minister in March 2023.

Li, one of Xi’s most trusted generals, had overseen weapons design and procurement, and spearheaded Xi’s vision of military modernisation. He was a veteran leader of China’s ambitious space programme, overseeing numerous space missions.