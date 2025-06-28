Former head of China Eastern Airlines under graft investigation

BEIJING: The former head of China Eastern Airlines is under investigation for "serious violations of discipline and law" - a common euphemism for corruption - according to China's top anti-graft watchdog on Saturday (Jun 28).

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission made the announcement in a statement, without giving further details.

Liu Shaoyong headed China Eastern Airlines from 2009 until his resignation in 2022. He also previously held the position of party secretary at the airline.

The Shanghai-based airline, primarily owned by the Chinese government through its parent company, is one of the three largest Chinese airlines.

Liu was credited with turning the carrier around after it posted record losses before he was appointed.

China Eastern Airlines under his leadership merged with Shanghai Airlines and joined the SkyTeam airline alliance, strengthening its position in domestic and international markets.

Liu also led another one of China's major airlines, China Southern, before taking the reins of China Eastern.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has waged an unrelenting crackdown on corruption since coming to power over a decade ago.

Proponents say the policy promotes clean governance, but others say it also serves as a means for Xi to purge political rivals.