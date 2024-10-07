Former Taiwan president Tsai to make sensitive Prague visit, sources say

TAIPEI: Former Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen will visit the Czech Republic this month, three sources briefed on the matter told Reuters, a sensitive visit for a senior politician who Beijing has repeatedly denounced as a "separatist".

The Czech Republic, like most countries, has no official diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, but the two sides have moved closer as Beijing ratchets up military threats against the island and Taipei seeks new friends in Eastern and Central Europe.

Tsai, who stepped down in May, will visit Prague and deliver a speech at Forum 2000, which begins on Oct 13, said the three sources, speaking on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the matter.

While in the Czech Republic, Tsai is set to meet senior Czech and other European politicians, the sources said.

"Taiwan's ties with the Czech Republic and Europe are getting closer and closer in recent years, especially in global geopolitics," one of the sources with direct knowledge of Tsai's trip said.

"Therefore, for a former president who has just left her role, the visit is particularly meaningful," the source said.

Tsai's office said: "When there is confirmed news, we will officially explain it to you".