Frosty face-off: Over 120 teams throw down in epic Japanese snowball tournament

UONUMA, Japan: More than 120 teams battled it out in a snowball fight tournament in a mountainous Japanese city on Sunday (Feb 9), in what the local weather bureau called the coldest air this winter to sweep the country's northern snow belt.

The 35th annual Koide International Snowball Fight in Uonuma in Niigata Prefecture, roughly 180km northwest of Tokyo, was the largest event of its kind in Japan, said 29-year-old head judge Takuya Kitsu.

Teams of five players competed in two-minute matches between two teams on a field the size of a tennis court, with points awarded for direct hits with a snowball.

"Put simply, you make snowballs, throw them, score hits and the (team with the) most points wins," said Kitsu.

In Japan, standardised snowball fighting, known as "Sports Yukigassen", has players across the country's heavy-snow areas and boasts an official body that has campaigned to take the sport to the Winter Olympics.

According to the rules published by the Japan Yukigassen Federation, which was not involved in organising Uonuma's event, players are counted out when hit by a snowball and a team wins once all opponents are out.