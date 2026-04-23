Fujii Kaze: Japanese pop star cancels Hong Kong show amid Japan-China tensions

HONG KONG: Pop star Fujii Kaze has become the latest Japanese act to cancel his show in Hong Kong, amid ongoing tensions between Beijing and Tokyo.

No reasons were given for the cancellation. A check on the singer’s official website on Thursday (Apr 23) simply stated: “Show in Hong Kong has been cancelled”.

Hong Kong had originally been listed as one of the stops as part of his world tour this year, according to the South China Morning Post.

Kaze previously staged two concerts in Hong Kong in December 2024 at the AsiaWorld-Arena.

The Prema World Tour is set to kick off on Oct 31 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan - followed by shows in Japan, Thailand and South Korea. There are no scheduled stops in mainland China.

The tour is also set to expand to Europe and North America in the summer of 2027, with details set to be announced.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter is the latest Japanese act to cancel performances in Hong Kong at a time when Sino-Japanese relations remain tense.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested in November that the country could intervene militarily in any attack on Taiwan - which Beijing claims as its territory and has not ruled out taking it by force.

Beijing responded to Takaichi’s remarks - urging Chinese citizens against travelling to Japan and tightening trade restrictions on some Japanese firms.

Official data showed that Chinese visitor numbers to Japan had plunged 45.2 per cent in February as compared to a year earlier.