Singapore, China reaffirm commitment to boost economic partnership, trade flows

SHENZHEN: Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong met Chinese leaders in Beijing on Thursday (Sep 4), reaffirming both countries’ commitment to the rules-based international order and multilateral trading system as Singapore and China mark the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Mr Gan was hosted to lunch by Vice President Han Zheng at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

Both leaders underlined the warm and deep friendship between Singapore and China. They highlighted cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, digital and financial connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges.

“We hope to continue to renew our collaboration and to explore opportunities for further partnership,” Mr Gan said.

“We affirmed the excellent state of relations as we mark the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations,” Mr Gan wrote in a social media post.

The leaders also look forward to the 21st Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) meeting to be held in China’s Chongqing this year. Mr Gan will co-chair the meeting with Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang.

The JCBC is the highest-level annual platform for dialogue between Singapore and China.

Established in 2003, it is co-chaired by Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and a Chinese Vice Premier. It brings together ministers and senior officials from both sides to set the strategic direction for bilateral cooperation.