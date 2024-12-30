Global condolences for South Korea's deadliest plane crash

World leaders sent condolences to South Korea on Sunday (Dec 29) after the country suffered its deadliest plane crash, with 179 people killed when their aircraft went up in flames.



Only two people survived when the Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 plane skidded off the runway and slammed into a wall at Muan International Airport.



As relatives of those on board gathered at the airport in grief, leaders expressed their sympathy.

SINGAPORE "DEEPEST CONDOLENCES"

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: "The Singapore Government is saddened by the news of the tragic crash of Jeju Air Flight 2216 on 29 December 2024. We convey our deepest condolences to the government of the Republic of Korea (ROK) and to the families and loved ones of those that have perished. We wish the survivors a full recovery."

CHINA "SHOCKED"

Chinese President Xi Jinping said he was "shocked" to learn of the crash, in a message to South Korea's acting president Choi Sang-mok.



"I express our deep condolences to the victims, sincere sympathy for the victims' families, and wish those injured a speedy recovery," he said, quoted by China's state broadcaster CCTV.