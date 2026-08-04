China's connectivity drive opens new opportunities in Guizhou's rural communities

ANSHUN, China: Towering 625m above the Beipan River, the Huajiang Gorge Bridge reflects Guizhou's decades-long investment in transport infrastructure to overcome its mountainous terrain.

Stretching nearly 2.9km across a canyon in the southwestern Chinese province, the bridge – the world’s highest – has reduced travel times for residents on both sides.

Once difficult to access, these communities are now better connected to jobs, tourism and new economic opportunities.

Since launching its rural revitalisation strategy in 2017, Beijing has prioritised infrastructure development to help narrow the gap between urban and rural communities.

In Guizhou, once one of China's poorest provinces, improved transport links have been complemented by expanded digital connectivity.

China Mobile, working with Huawei, has extended 4G and 5G coverage to parts of the province that were previously difficult to serve.