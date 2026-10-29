Has China’s AI bubble burst? What this means for the global tech boom

BEIJING: Has China’s artificial intelligence bubble finally burst? A once-soaring rally in Chinese AI stocks has lost much of its momentum, with a sharp sell-off raising questions about whether enthusiasm for the technology has pushed share prices beyond what companies' earnings could justify.

But while the decline has fuelled debate over whether an AI investment bubble is deflating, analysts told CNA that falling share prices do not necessarily signal a setback for China’s broader AI ambitions - or suggest that other markets are headed for a similar correction.

As of Thursday (Oct 29), China’s STAR 50 Index, which tracks 50 major tech and innovation companies on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, had fallen more than 40 per cent over four months, wiping out some US$480 billion in market value.

The scale of the decline has brought renewed scrutiny as to whether heavy spending on AI can translate into higher profits, and what the reversal means for China’s tech ambitions and the wider global AI investment boom.

“The sell-off appears to be primarily a repricing of expectations, but it is also prompting more scrutiny of monetisation, profitability and capital efficiency,” said Stephen Wong, an executive committee member of the Greater China Chapter of the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) Association, a US-based global professional body for the alternative investment industry.

While falling share prices could make it harder for some Chinese firms to raise funds, the downturn is unlikely to derail Beijing's broader AI ambitions, analysts said - which continue to benefit from government support.

WHY CHINA'S AI STOCK RALLY IS LOSING STEAM

The sell-off follows a roughly two-year rally in Chinese equities, fuelled in part by enthusiasm for AI that sent technology shares soaring, particularly in sectors such as semiconductors and robotics.

Despite the steep correction, valuations remain elevated.