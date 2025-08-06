Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as US-Russia nuclear tensions rise

HIROSHIMA: Japan marked 80 years since the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Wednesday (Aug 6) with a ceremony reminding the world of the horrors unleashed, as sabre-rattling between the United States and Russia keeps the nuclear "Doomsday Clock" close to midnight.

A silent prayer was held at 8.15am, the moment when US aircraft Enola Gay dropped "Little Boy" over the western Japanese city on Aug 6, 1945.

On a sweltering morning, hundreds of black-clad officials, students and survivors laid flowers at the Memorial Cenotaph in the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, with the ruins of a domed building in the background, a stark reminder of the horrors that unfolded.

In a speech, Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui warned of "an accelerating trend toward military build-up around the world", against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the chaos in the Middle East.

"These developments flagrantly disregard the lessons the international community should have learned from the tragedies of history," he said.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said it was Japan's mission "to take the lead ... toward a world without nuclear weapons".

The final death toll of the Hiroshima attack would hit around 140,000 people, killed not just by the colossal blast and the ball of fire, but also later by the radiation.

Three days after "Little Boy", on Aug 9, another atomic bomb killed 74,000 people in Nagasaki. Imperial Japan surrendered on Aug 15, bringing an end to World War II.