East Asia

Nissan, Honda confirm talks on closer collaboration but no decision on a merger
FILE PHOTO: Covered Nissan and Honda cars are pictured ahead of the 86th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

19 Dec 2024 04:17AM
BANGKOK: Japanese automakers Nissan Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co confirmed Wednesday (Dec 18) that they are discussing closer collaboration but denied reports they have decided on a merger.

Nissan’s share price soared more than 22 per cent after reports citing unnamed sources said it might merge with Honda to form the world’s third-largest automaking group.

Trading in Nissan’s shares was suspended but then resumed after the companies issued a statement that said they were “considering various possibilities for future collaboration, but no decisions have been made”.

Honda's share price sank 2.3 per cent.

Nissan has an alliance with Renault SA that is under review. It recently announced it was slashing its headcount by 9,000 and cutting its global production by a fifth due to weaker sales in China and the US

Honda, Japan's second-largest automaker, and Nissan, third-largest, agreed in March to study a strategic partnership for making electric vehicles.

Joining forces would help the two companies gain a larger scale to compete with market leader Toyota Motor Corp and with Germany's Volkswagen AG.

Source: AP/fs

