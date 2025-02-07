Can Nissan survive without Honda’s helping hand?

Since then, two things have happened: New Chinese competitors emerged offering EVs that are better equipped, and the US market has skewed toward hybrid vehicles that combine electric motors with combustion engines.

Nissan failed to capitalise on the Leaf’s early success by staying ahead of the curve on EVs, or to develop a hybrid, as rival Toyota Motor did with its global hit, the Prius.

“Having no hybrids is one thing, but the company’s response to a changing situation was very, very slow,” said James Hong, an analyst at Macquarie Securities Korea.

Nissan concentrated the timing of new model releases and waited longer to update them. This left dealerships to cut prices to draw customers who would otherwise choose a more modern car from a rival brand.

As of early 2025, Nissan still lacked the latest-generation EVs and hybrids to compete effectively in China and the US.