Hong Kong court to deliberate media mogul Jimmy Lai verdict

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong court finished hearing closing arguments in the national security trial of media tycoon Jimmy Lai on Thursday (Aug 28), though a judge declined to say when a verdict will be reached.

The 77-year-old founder of the pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily has contested charges of foreign collusion after authorities accused him of using various platforms to lobby Western countries to sanction China and Hong Kong.

Lai was charged with two counts of "conspiracy to collude with foreign forces" under the city's national security law, which Beijing imposed after the finance hub saw huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Judges finished hearing evidence and legal arguments from both sides on Thursday, a milestone for a sprawling trial that began in December 2023.

"We will inform the parties in good time" as to when the verdict will be delivered, judge Esther Toh said.

Aside from the collusion offence – which could land him in prison for life – Lai is also charged with "seditious publication" related to 161 articles, including op-eds under his name.

Lawyers presented closing arguments over 10 days this month after two false starts: first due to bad weather and then to address Lai's medical needs.

The defence had said that Lai was experiencing heart "palpitations" and had an episode where he felt like he was "collapsing".

The tycoon continued to attend hearings without visible discomfort after he was prescribed medication and outfitted with a heart rate monitor.

