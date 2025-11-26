13 dead after fire engulfs residential high-rise buildings in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: Thirteen people were killed in a fire that spread across multiple high-rise apartment buildings in a Hong Kong housing complex, the city's fire services said on Wednesday (Nov 26).



"The Fire Services Department handled a total of 28 casualties, nine of whom were certified dead at the scene. Six others were sent to hospital in serious condition, and four of them later died," Chou Wing-yin of the Fire Services Department told a press briefing at around 8.15pm.

The dead included one firefighter, and another was being treated for heat exhaustion.

About 700 people have been evacuated to temporary shelters.