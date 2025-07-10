Teen among 4 arrested for subversion in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's national security police said on Thursday (Jul 10) they arrested four people, including a 15-year-old, who were allegedly part of a group seeking to subvert the Chinese state.

Beijing imposed a national security law on Hong Kong in 2020, after sometimes-violent protests the year before.

The new law criminalised four categories of offences: secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign collusion, making the offences punishable with up to life in prison.

Chief Superintendent Steve Li said four males aged between 15 and 47 were arrested on Wednesday for "conspiracy to subvert state power".