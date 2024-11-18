Defendants, loved ones brace for 'Hong Kong 47' sentencing

Dozens of pro-democracy campaigners are to be sentenced on Tuesday (Nov 19) in Hong Kong, drawing to an end a marathon trial of 47 democrats in a subversion case that has lasted years.

Emilia Wong is the girlfriend of one of the defendants, Ventus Lau. She has made several hundred prison visits since his arrest in 2021.

On Friday she headed to prison again, but this time brought with her a new black coat, new shoes and a new pair of glasses for Lau to wear for Tuesday’s court hearing.

Her boyfriend and others expect sentences ranging from several years, to life in prison.

Wong says she feels calm, taking each day as it comes.

“My relationship with him has been stuck … not stuck, but it's been unchanged for three years and eight months, and it may continue this way even longer in the future. I feel powerless.”

“It would be embarrassing for me to even consider breaking up with him. It feels like I'm being dragged along. But within the confines of this relationship, and day by day, I strive to live as well as I can."

Democrats in Hong Kong once enjoyed wide-ranging freedoms under a "one country, two systems" formula, after Britain handed the city back to Chinese rule in 1997.

But in 2020, a year after pro-democracy protests swept the city, China imposed a national security law, under which Wong’s boyfriend and 46 other democrats were charged with "conspiracy to subvert the state power”, for organising and taking part in an unofficial primary election in July 2020.

Over 600,000 people voted in that poll.