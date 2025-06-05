Hong Kong appoints New Zealand judge to top court

HONG KONG: A New Zealand judge has been appointed as a justice of Hong Kong's top court, after a years-long exodus of overseas jurists following Beijing's imposition of a sweeping security law on the finance hub.

Hong Kong's lawmakers on Wednesday (Jun 4) approved the appointment of William Young, 73, to join five other overseas non-permanent justices from the UK and Australia.

Hong Kong is a common law jurisdiction separate from mainland China and invites overseas judges to hear cases at its Court of Final Appeal.

Their presence has been seen as a bellwether for the rule of law since the former British colony was handed back to China in 1997.

Beijing passed a national security law on Hong Kong in 2020, following huge and often violent pro-democracy protests in the Chinese city the year before.

Since then, several overseas judges have quit the Court of Final Appeal without finishing their terms, while others have not renewed their appointments.

The lineup of overseas judges has gone from 15 at its peak down to five, not including Young.