Hong Kong to ban vaping in public by mid-2026

HONG KONG: Hong Kong will ban the possession and use of e-cigarette cartridges in public by mid-2026, the city's top health official said on Sunday (Feb 9) as the government pushed ahead with its anti-tobacco agenda.

Vaping remains common in Hong Kong even though the Chinese city banned the import, manufacture and sale of e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products in April 2022.

"To protect our young people, we believe it is time to ban the use of e-cigarette cartridges," Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau said on a television programme.

"We will start by legislating against outdoor possession and use," Lo said. "Once the public is accustomed to (the ban), we will implement it in all places."

The policy - first floated last year as a blanket ban on e-cigarettes - will be sent to the legislature in April with the goal of taking effect by mid-2026, Lo said.

The ban will start with public places because there will be "many enforcement problems" in indoor areas.