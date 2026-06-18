Hong Kong hoists highest rain signal, closes schools

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's observatory raised its highest black rain signal on Thursday (Jun 18) at 12.55pm local time, prompting schools to close and some businesses to halt, as it asked residents to take shelter and be on guard for severe flooding.

Heavy rain exceeding 70mm in an hour is likely to continue, the observatory said on its website. It is the second time the black warning signal has been hoisted this year; the first occurred more than a week ago on Jun 8.

The financial hub, along with much of southern China, has been soaked for several days now due to an active southwest monsoon and a lingering trough of low pressure.

Intense gusts may continue to affect Hong Kong, with wind strength of around 80kmh recorded in the city's southwestern district of Tai O, the observatory said.

It comes ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival on Friday, which gives residents a three-day weekend, when many are expected to travel.

Authorities across the border in Shenzhen, mainland China, hoisted the red rain signal and urged residents to stay away from low-lying, waterlogged and what it called "other dangerous areas."

There was an increased risk of mountain floods, landslides and other disasters, they said.