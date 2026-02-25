'Buoyant' Hong Kong economy spurs fiscal deficit turnaround, budget shows

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's economy will remain buoyant this year, growing by 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent, helping the city return to a budget surplus following several years of deficits, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said in his annual budget speech on Wednesday (Feb 25).

The government expects a HK$2.9 billion (US$370.76 million) surplus, a marked turnaround from the HK$67 billion deficit it originally forecast, and the first surplus recorded by the financial hub since the 2021 to 2022 fiscal year.

The city had grappled with post-COVID pandemic malaise and a falling property market - long a mainstay of public revenues from land sales income.

In the next financial year, another surplus was also forecast, widening to HK$22.1 billion, with Chan emphasising the government would strive to maintain fiscal balance by "strictly containing" expenditure, including cutting civil service numbers by 2 per cent each year for the next two years.

A near 28 per cent rally in the Hang Seng Index, along with a more than 4 per cent rise so far this year, has boosted stamp duty income. A deluge of 119 new IPOs raised HK$285.8 billion in 2025, many from mainland China, and lifted Hong Kong's regional listing hub reputation.

Fiscal reserves are expected to reach HK$657.2 billion by the end of March this year.

The budget also introduced some modest tax relief measures, including child and dependent parent allowances.