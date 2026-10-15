Hong Kong bus operators seek fare increases, citing increased fuel prices due to Middle East war

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s four franchised bus operators have appealed to the government to raise fares by up to 17.7 per cent, citing "significant financial pressure and operational difficulties" arising from increased fuel prices amid the war in the Middle East.

In a paper submitted by Hong Kong’s Transport and Logistics Bureau to the Legislative Council on Wednesday (Oct 14), the bureau said the sharp increase in diesel pump price in the past few months have imposed an "additional burden" on bus operators, which predominantly use diesel.

Citybus sought the highest increase at 17.7 per cent, followed by Kowloon Motor Bus Company (KMB) at 16 per cent. New Lantao Bus sought a fare increase of 9.8 per cent, while Long Win applied for an 8.1 per cent rise.

Information provided by the four operators showed that their fuel costs surged by about 75 per cent to 134 per cent in March this year compared to January, pushing fuel expenditure up by 85 to 132 per cent over the same period.

"Amid the uncertain trajectory of the war in the Middle East, oil prices are expected to remain at a relatively high level, persistently affecting the financial position of all (franchised bus operators)," the bureau said.

The paper showed that the four bus companies recorded profits ranging from HK$7.92 million (US$1 million) to HK$369 million in 2025. However, all four estimated they recorded a substantial decline in profit in the first half of 2026.

When assessing the financial performance of the bus operators, the bureau said the government needs to consider striking a balance between the "financial sustainability and capability" of the companies to provide "safe and quality franchised bus services" and "public acceptability and affordability", as well as the impact on passengers.