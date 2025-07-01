Hong Kong rights record under fire as it marks China handover anniversary

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Tuesday (Jul 1) the city has become safer and more competitive as it marks its 28th year under Chinese rule, although critics including the EU decried the use of a "repressive" security law.

The former British colony was handed over to China in 1997 under a "One Country, Two Systems" governance model, which guaranteed key freedoms and a high degree of autonomy not enjoyed on the mainland.

Jul 1 in Hong Kong had been marked in previous years by demonstrations but authorities have cracked down on dissent after huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Lee said "high-level security to safeguard high-quality development" was a top priority for his administration, noting the need to integrate into China's economic blueprint.

The city this week also marked the fifth anniversary of Beijing's imposition of a sweeping national security law, under which 76 people have been convicted so far, imposed after the 2019 protests.

Lee's government enacted a separate security law of its own in 2024 that authorities say is needed to restore order.

"We have rebuilt a safe Hong Kong," Lee said in a speech.

However, the European Union said on Monday "the repressive use of the National Security Law has undermined confidence in the rule of law and Hong Kong's international reputation".

"The European Union regrets that additional national security legislation ... introduced new offences, increased penalties and further empowered security authorities," it said in a statement.