'Concert economy': Hong Kong seeks to revive tourism through new mega venue, anti-scalping moves
Tourism officials want Hong Kong to become a “prime location” for large-scale pop concerts, in tune with the overall goal of becoming the “capital of pop culture”.
SINGAPORE: Hong Kong is keeping its sights trained on the “concert economy” this year as the financial hub looks to woo back tourists and stimulate a slowing economy.
Tourism authorities are hopeful a soon-to-open multi-purpose venue will inject added impetus to efforts, helping the city become a “prime location” for hosting large-scale pop concerts.
Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-Pui made the remarks on Wednesday (Jan 8) in a Legislative Council meeting, where she also took stock of the current numbers. Law took over the post just last month in the wake of her predecessor’s surprise firing.
Hong Kong hosted about 350 large-scale pop concerts per year from 2023 to 2024, Law shared, citing department estimates. A pop concert is considered large-scale if the venue can accommodate more than 10,000 spectators, she noted.
The concerts attracted an estimated 4.2 million-plus concertgoers, including more than 1.5 million tourists, said Law. These concerts saw an estimated expenditure of about HK$3.7 billion (US$476 million), bringing about HK$2.2 billion to Hong Kong’s economy.
“Large-scale pop concerts can drive the economic development of relevant industries, boost social atmosphere, and stimulate local consumption,” she said, without revealing any targets.
At the same time, Law noted that most concerts in the city are organised by private enterprises operating on commercial principles, with the government “rarely” providing financial assistance.
Law was responding to lawmaker Chow Man-kong, who asked about Hong Kong’s efforts to develop the “concert economy” to boost tourism and the economy.
Hong Kong, once a leading tourism hub, has been trying to lure visitors back after gradually reopening its borders in late 2022. Visitor numbers reached 34 million last year, only 52 per cent of the total in 2018.
Chow also asked if the government would introduce measures to encourage concert organisers to collaborate with shopping malls, restaurants, and hotels near performance venues to boost consumption and stimulate the local economy.
In response, Law said the tourism board has a “dedicated page” consolidating and listing out detailed information on concerts held in Hong Kong, for travellers to better plan their itineraries and hopefully visit different parts of the city while still catching the performances.
Since March last year, the tourism board has also set up a dedicated division to serve as a “first point of contact for mega events”.
“(The division) has been actively engaging various stakeholders … and providing a wide range of support, including reviewing and assessing proposals from organisers, helping organisers to search for venues, arranging site recces, advising on event planning and assisting in publicity and promotion,”’ said Law.
“The government welcomes and is glad to see the organisers of pop concerts have been strengthening cross-sector promotion and tourism products, creating comprehensive and immersive travel experiences for tourists.”
BANKING ON A NEW MEGA VENUE
Law also highlighted how an upcoming multi-purpose venue is expected to further stimulate Hong Kong’s concert landscape.
Set to open in the first quarter of the year, Kai Tak Sports Park will be Hong Kong’s largest sports and entertainment venue.
The park holds a 50,000-seat stadium with a retractable roof and flexible pitch surface, as well as a 10,000-seat indoor sports centre and a public sports ground with 5,000 seats.
Chow had asked Law if the government would consider inviting “singers who are highly influential among the Chinese communities at home and abroad” to perform at the park’s opening ceremony, raising the international profile of the venue.
He cited examples such as Hong Kong’s “Four Heavenly Kings” - Andy Lau, Jacky Cheung, Leon Lai and Aaron Kwok.
Law confirmed that the sports park will organise an opening event in the first quarter but gave no details on any celebrities who would be participating.
Beyond the opening ceremony, several performances by internationally known names have already been lined up. British rock band Coldplay is slated to hold a four-night concert at Kai Tak Sports Park in April. A three-night concert by “King of Mandopop” Jay Chou is also on the cards in June.
Law said that alongside boosting sports development, the park would also “inject impetus” into related industries such as recreation, entertainment and tourism, and also the mega-event economy.
“With the completion and commissioning of the KTSP, more large-scale and economically beneficial concerts can be held in Hong Kong,” she said.
“Hong Kong would become a prime location for hosting large-scale pop concerts, aligning with our goal of developing Hong Kong as the ‘capital of pop culture’”.
CLAMPING DOWN ON SCALPING
Authorities are also mulling ways to combat ticket scalping, amid concerns it could become rampant and sully Hong Kong’s reputation.
This includes possible legislation to ban the practice at government-owned venues, according to a Jan 8 report by public broadcaster RTHK.
Responding to a separate question on ticket scalping in Hong Kong, Law said the government has “always been concerned about issues relating to ticket scalping and fake tickets”.
She added that the government has been looking into introducing measures such as “legislation and criminalisation” to address the issue, without providing details.
At the same time, Law cautioned that legislative control has pros and cons given the multiple causes of ticket scalping, involving factors like “supply and demand, market structure, regulations”.
“The government will consider legislative options in a prudent manner and continue to closely monitor the situation of ticket sales for events … to combat illegal ticket scalping activities.”
It is an offence in Hong Kong to sell or offer tickets at a price higher than that fixed by organisers of events held at licenced venues. Those found guilty may be fined up to HK$2,000.
Hong Kong has not convicted anyone for ticket scalping since 2022 to the second quarter of 2024, Law shared.