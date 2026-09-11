Hong Kong court jails two Tiananmen vigil group leaders for 7 years

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong court sentenced two pro-democracy activists to seven years in prison on Friday (Sep 11) after they were convicted of inciting subversion, with judges highlighting their use of the phrase "end one-party dictatorship" in their political activities.

Lee Cheuk-yan, 69, and Chow Hang-tung, 41, were part of a group that organised annual vigils marking Beijing's 1989 Tiananmen Square incident.

Public commemorations of the 1989 protests used to be legal and tolerated in Hong Kong and were seen as a symbol of the city's relative freedoms compared to mainland China. They were effectively outlawed in 2020 when the National Security Law came into force following mass protests the year before.

Lee and Chow, the former chair and former vice-chair of the now-disbanded Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, have been in custody since 2021.

Lee was sentenced to seven years, while Chow was sentenced to seven years and three months after being convicted last month under the national security law.

They had pleaded not guilty.

"It's a sad day for me as his wife. I cannot imagine that he has to spend another three years in jail, it is really unacceptable," said Lee's wife Elizabeth Tang, adding that Lee would definitely appeal the sentencing.

Chow's mother, Medina Chow, made an emotional tribute outside the courthouse, thanking everyone for standing with the activists and supporting them.

"For today's verdict, you do not need to be overly saddened. Do not lose heart. And above all, do not feel guilty."