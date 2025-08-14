Hong Kong court postpones closing arguments in Jimmy Lai trial

HONG KONG: A court hearing for jailed Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai was postponed on Thursday (Aug 14) due to bad weather, further lengthening a national security trial that began in 2023.

The city's weather observatory hoisted the highest-level rainstorm warning for around three hours on Thursday morning, leading the judiciary to cancel hearings for the day.

The 77-year-old founder of the Apple Daily newspaper is charged with foreign collusion under Hong Kong's national security law, which Beijing imposed following huge and sometimes violent protests in 2019.

On Thursday lawyers were expected to present closing arguments as Lai's trial enters its final stages.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The judiciary said Thursday that those due to attend postponed hearings should return on Friday.

The media tycoon has been kept behind bars since December 2020, reportedly in solitary confinement, with Western nations and rights groups calling for his release.

Aside from the collusion offence - which could land him in prison for life - Lai is also charged with "seditious publication" related to 161 op-eds he allegedly wrote.