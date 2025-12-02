Survivors, families seek answers to deadly 2012 Hong Kong ferry disaster

HONG KONG: Survivors of one of Hong Kong's deadliest maritime disasters and victims' families who spent 13 years in a legal and bureaucratic maze seeking answers will have to wait a little longer for a coroner's ruling to shed light on the tragedy.

A ruling was due to be made on Thursday (Dec 4), but on Tuesday, the hearing was adjourned to a date to be determined.

In 2012, Philip Chiu and his family had boarded the Lamma IV ferry at the quiet pier of an outlying island, travelling towards the city's Victoria Harbour for a close-up view of a dazzling fireworks display.

It was Oct 1 - China's national day - and spirits were high among passengers. On board, Chiu spotted a large, bright object approaching, but by the time he recognised it as another vessel, it was too late.

"It hit us at high speed. I was knocked flat on to the deck," the 63-year-old newspaper editor told AFP.

The Lamma IV sank in less than two minutes, killing 31 adults and eight children. It became the city's worst maritime disaster since 1971.

Chiu, his wife and two-year-old daughter were rescued that night, but his elder sister was unaccounted for.

"I had a very bad feeling ... It was completely dark outside and I couldn't see anything. I wanted to jump in to save my sister," Chiu recalled through tears.

The ferry had tilted backwards, its stern sinking into the seabed while its bow jutted into the sky like a blade.

Chiu's sister was later found trapped near the bottom.

"My mother asked me, 'Why didn't you save your sister?'" he said.

"I didn't know how to answer."