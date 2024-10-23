Logo
East Asia

Dinosaur fossils discovered for first time in Hong Kong
East Asia

Dinosaur fossils discovered for first time in Hong Kong

Dinosaur fossils discovered for first time in Hong Kong

An expert from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences cleaning and preparing a rock containing dinosaur bone fossil, and clearing the rock covering the fossil discovered in Hong Kong's Port Island. (Photo: Hong Kong's Antiquities and Monuments Office via AP)

23 Oct 2024 11:02PM (Updated: 23 Oct 2024 11:05PM)
HONG KONG: Scientists have discovered dinosaur fossils in Hong Kong for the first time, the city's government announcement on Wednesday (Oct 23), adding that the species remains unknown.

Experts from Hong Kong and mainland China identified the fossils as belonging to a large, aged dinosaur from the Cretaceous period, around 145 million to 66 million years ago, the Development Bureau said in a statement.

The first humans are believed to have appeared on Earth around six million years ago.

Further analysis will be conducted to confirm the species of the dinosaur, the statement said.

The fossils will be put on public display from Friday, it added.

They were discovered on Hong Kong's remote, northeastern Port Island, where suspected vertebrate fossils were first spotted in sedimentary rock in March.

The small, uninhabited outlying islet - part of Hong Kong's 150 sq km UNESCO Global Geopark - has been closed from Wednesday for further excavations.
 

Source: AFP/rl

