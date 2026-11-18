A Hong Kong private hospital has apologised after a 45-year-old woman's ovaries were wrongly removed during an operation meant to take out only her uterus and fallopian tubes, with the institution attributing the blunder to a “cognitive lapse” and a temporary loss of focus by the surgeon.

The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Medical Centre apologised on Tuesday (Nov 18), a day after the Department of Health disclosed the incident in its monthly list of sentinel events in private hospitals.

The private teaching hospital in Sha Tin said it was deeply saddened and regretful over September’s blunder, which it described as a “cognitive lapse”.

“The investigation results revealed that during the surgery, the doctor was highly focused on executing the immediate clinical steps, which led to a temporary collapse of his situational awareness,” it said in a statement, adding that the doctor “failed to carry out the original surgical plan of preserving the ovaries”.

“The doctor has acknowledged this cognitive lapse, and offered a heartfelt apology and explanation to the patient and her family.”

The mistake was uncovered by a nurse who found both ovaries during specimen verification and immediately notified the doctor that this was inconsistent with the original surgical plan to preserve them.

Both the surgical consent form and the treatment plan had explicitly specified that the ovaries were to be kept intact.

The centre said it took the doctor’s individual responsibility very seriously and would impose disciplinary action in accordance with its human resources policies.

The identity of the doctor has not been publicly released.