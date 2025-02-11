Hong Kong will file complaint to WTO on US tariffs, official says

HONG KONG: Hong Kong will file a complaint on recent US tariffs imposed on the city to the World Trade Organization, claiming the United States has completely ignored the city's status as a separate customs territory, chief secretary Eric Chan said on Tuesday (Feb 11).

"This is absolutely inconsistent with the WTO rules. Of course, they have totally disregarded Hong Kong is a separate customs territory," Chan, the China-ruled city's number two official, told reporters.

"We will file a complaint to the WTO regarding this unreasonable arrangement," he said without giving specifics.

Chan was responding to a US decision to impose 10 per cent tariffs on goods from the Asian financial hub as US President Donald Trump targets Chinese imports.