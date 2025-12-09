Hong Kong fire death toll climbs to 160

HONG KONG: The death toll in Hong Kong's worst fire in decades rose to 160 after an additional body was identified, police said on Tuesday (Dec 9), adding that six people were still listed as missing.

The blaze that tore through a high-rise apartment complex late last month was the world's deadliest residential building fire since 1980.

Authorities reported a death toll of 159 last week after all affected buildings had been searched.

The toll increased by one on Tuesday after forensic testing revealed that a set of remains already included in the toll turned out to also include a second person, according to police commissioner Joe Chow.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Officers have finished clearing away the fallen scaffolding around the towers and found one piece of "suspected human bone", which is pending tests, Chow added.

The identities of 120 out of the 160 dead have been identified via DNA or fingerprint testing.

Authorities earlier said the blaze at the estate, which was undergoing major renovations, was likely made worse by the use of protective netting on its scaffolding that did not meet fire-resistance standards.