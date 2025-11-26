Logo
Fire engulfs residential building in Hong Kong
Smoke rises as flames engulf bamboo scaffolding across multiple buildings at Wang Fuk Court housing estate, in Tai Po, Hong Kong, China, Nov 26, 2025. (Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

26 Nov 2025 04:34PM
HONG KONG: A fire engulfed a residential building in Hong Kong's northern Tai Po district on Wednesday (Nov 26), with plumes of thick grey smoke billowing out as emergency services battled to subdue the blaze.

Several people are trapped inside, public broadcaster RTHK reported, citing police, while one man has suffered serious burns, it said.

The fire department said it received reports at 2.51pm local time that a fire had broken out in Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po. It was upgraded to a No. 4 alarm at 3.34pm.

Wang Fuk Court is a housing complex made up of eight blocks, providing close to 2,000 residential units. Several towers around the blazing tower have bamboo scaffolding on their exterior.

Flames engulf bamboo scaffolding across multiple buildings at Wang Fuk Court housing estate, in Tai Po, Hong Kong, China, Nov 26, 2025. (Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)
Source: Reuters/rk

