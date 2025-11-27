'My superhero': Girlfriend mourns loss of firefighter killed in Hong Kong blaze

Pride mingled with grief as the family and loved ones of the Hong Kong firefighter who died while battling Wednesday (Nov 26)’s disastrous high-rise inferno shared their feelings of tragic loss.

The girlfriend of the deceased firefighter Ho Wai-ho posted a heartfelt message on social media on Thursday, revealing her grief and longing for her boyfriend.

"I really, really want to be able to hold your hand again," she wrote, adding that she "could not accept" what had happened and wished to "take a break" from the internet.

Ho was pronounced dead at Prince of Wales Hospital at 4.45pm on Wednesday - nearly 45 minutes after the 37-year-old was found with burns to his face on the ground floor of Wang Cheong House.

The No 5 alarm inferno in Tai Po had claimed at least 65 lives, including Ho, and left 76 people hospitalised as of Thursday evening, while full-scale rescue operations were still underway.

Ho had served in the Fire Services Department for nine years and was stationed at Sha Tin Fire Station when he was dispatched to the blaze.

He arrived at the scene at 3.01pm to combat the fire on the ground floor but lost contact with his colleagues at 3.30pm.

His girlfriend expressed pride in Ho’s dedication to duty, calling him a "superhero".

"My superhero has finished his mission and returned to Krypton. You’re my pride!" she wrote.