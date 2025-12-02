Hong Kong leader orders independent probe into fire that killed 151

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's leader said on Tuesday (Nov 2) an independent committee would be established to investigate the cause of the city's deadliest fire in decades, including oversight of renovations blamed for the disaster that has claimed 151 lives.

Police have arrested 13 people for suspected manslaughter in a criminal investigation into last week's disaster, and the anti-corruption body has also arrested 12 people in a probe into possible graft. It is unclear if any of those people were arrested on both counts.

Authorities have pointed to substandard plastic mesh and insulation foam used during renovation works at Wang Fuk Court as fuelling a blaze that quickly spread to seven high-rise towers, home to more than 4,000 people.

"In order to avoid similar tragedies again, I will set up a judge-led independent committee to examine the reason behind the cause and rapid spreading (of the fire) and related issues," John Lee, Hong Kong's chief executive, told a news conference.

Investigators have combed all but two of the seven burnt-out towers, finding bodies of residents in stairwells and on rooftops, trapped as they tried to flee the flames. Around 30 people are still missing.

With pockets of public anger simmering, some groups have called for more transparency and accountability, amid warnings from Beijing and Hong Kong that any attempts to politicise the disaster would be severely punished.

Asked about the detention of a student from one of the groups, and two others, who media reported, are being investigated for possible sedition, Lee said: "I will not tolerate any crimes, particularly crimes that exploit the tragedy that we are facing now".

He did not comment on the specific cases.