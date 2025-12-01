Migrant domestic workers seek support, solace after Hong Kong fire

HONG KONG: Sobs could be heard across Hong Kong's Victoria Park on the weekend as hundreds of migrant workers mourned victims of Hong Kong's worst fire in more than a century and prayed for missing friends.

Many found themselves in limbo after the disaster.

At least 10 of the 146 people killed in the fire that devastated the high-rise towers of Wang Fuk Court were migrant workers, an often overlooked segment of the workforce.

Dozens more are unaccounted for, according to an AFP tally based on information from consulates.

Hong Kong is home to nearly 370,000 migrant domestic workers, predominantly women from the Philippines and Indonesia caring for infants and the elderly in a city with an ageing population.

Migrant workers typically have Sundays off and prayers were held in neighbourhoods across the city. Attendees told AFP about friends who had gone missing and how support efforts for survivors at times fell short.