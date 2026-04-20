Residents return to ravaged homes months after Hong Kong fire

HONG KONG: Hong Kong residents who lost their homes in a massive fire at an apartment complex last year began returning on Monday (Apr 20) for the first time to collect what is left of their belongings.

The city's deadliest fire in decades killed 168 people when it ripped through seven of the eight apartment blocks at the Wang Fuk Court complex in November.

For the first time since then, around 6,000 residents are being given three-hour windows to enter their homes from Monday and get their belongings.

With 1,700 flats to pick through, authorities hope the process will be completed by early May.