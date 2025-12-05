Amid grief, Tai Po FC return to league action after deadly Hong Kong fire
Players from both sides wore black armbands, and the stadium observed a minute of silence in honour of those affected by the fire.
HONG KONG: Tai Po Football Club players on Thursday (Dec 4) stepped onto the field for their first domestic game since the deadly Wang Fuk Court inferno, a disaster that has plunged their home district into mourning.
The fire – Hong Kong’s deadliest in decades – tore through the residential complex in the northern Tai Po district last week, killing 159 people.
Tai Po FC’s Hong Kong Premier League clash against rivals Golik North District had originally been scheduled for last Sunday, but was postponed in the aftermath of the blaze.
While the team played an AFC Champions League Two match in Sydney the day after the tragedy, Thursday marked their first domestic appearance since the fire.
Despite the weekday afternoon kick-off, fans filled the stands at North District Sports Ground in Sheung Shui to support their teams.
"I decided to apply for annual leave to come here,” Tai Po FC supporter Roy Choi told CNA at the stadium.
“I think it's too important for our fan group, our friends, and also the residents of this district of Tai Po to come and show respect, and at least to do something for this incident.”
The fire has upended the lives of many in the community. Police said the number of dead may still be revised as investigations continue. Over 4,000 residents of the complex were displaced and are living in temporary housing.
For Tai Po’s players, the match carried emotional weight far beyond football.
“I've lived in Tai Po for many years and always walk past the fire site. We practice at a nearby football pitch called Kwong Fuk, which is opposite the fire site,” said vice captain and goalie Tse Ka Wing.
“I have very mixed feelings (playing this match).”
Defender Lee Ka Ho said: “This match isn’t just about scoring points for our team. With the recent devastating fire in Tai Po, I was hoping to use the victory of the match to boost the morale of Tai Po.”
The match ended in a 1-1 draw, keeping North District in second place and Tai Po in third in the Hong Kong Premier League standings.
North District, which hosted the match, said ticket revenue will be donated to the Wang Fuk Court support fund.
Tai Po FC similarly said it will donate ticket revenue from its upcoming final AFC home fixture against Vietnam’s Cong An Hanoi FC to residents affected by the fire.