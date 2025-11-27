Logo
Logo

East Asia live

Live: Hong Kong high-rise fire still burning as death toll reaches 44
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

live East Asia

Live: Hong Kong high-rise fire still burning as death toll reaches 44

Nearly 300 people are still missing in the city's worst blaze in decades.

Live: Hong Kong high-rise fire still burning as death toll reaches 44

Firefighters spray water on flames as a major fire burns through several apartment blocks at the Wang Fuk Court residential estate in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on Nov 27, 2025. (AFP/Peter Parks)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

27 Nov 2025 08:16AM (Updated: 27 Nov 2025 11:06AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG: The death toll from Hong Kong's deadliest fire in decades rose to 44 on Thursday (Nov 27) as firefighters battled to extinguish a huge blaze that ripped through high-rise residential towers.

Three men have been arrested for manslaughter as residents anxiously wait for news of their loved ones at a temporary shelter. Nearly 300 people are still missing.

Follow CNA for the latest:

Source: CNA/rj(mi)

Related Topics

Hong Kong building fires
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement