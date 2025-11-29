Hong Kong mourns victims of blaze that killed 128 and counting

SEARCH FOR BODIES CONTINUES

Authorities have said the fire alarms at the estate, home to more than 4,600 people, had not been working properly.

Hong Kong leader John Lee, other officials and civil servants, all dressed in black, stood in silence for three minutes early on Saturday outside the central government offices, where flags were lowered to half-mast.

Condolence books have been set up at 18 points around the former British colony for the public to pay their respects.

"Our most heartfelt thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and with those that are now living with shock and uncertainty," Britain's King Charles said in a statement about the "appalling tragedy".

At Wang Fuk Court, police officers from the disaster victim identification unit, wearing white overalls, helmets and oxygen masks, entered one of the charred buildings to continue their search for remains.

They climbed over mounds of bamboo scaffolding that had fallen during the disaster and around large puddles of water created after firemen doused the buildings for days to try to lower the temperatures inside.

Families and mourners gathered to lay flowers while some faced the grim task of looking at photographs of the dead taken by rescue workers. Authorities said on Friday that only 39 of the 128 dead had been identified.

Hong Kong's Lee has said the government would set up a HK$300 million (US$39 million) fund to help residents while some of China's biggest listed companies have pledged donations.

Hundreds of volunteers have also mobilised to help the victims, sorting and distributing items from diapers to hot food.

They formed teams to collect, transport and distribute goods in round-the-clock shifts and have set up a sprawling support camp for displaced residents beside a shopping mall across from the complex.

At least two of the dead were domestic workers from Indonesia, the country's consulate said. Dozens of domestic workers from the Philippines were also caught up in the disaster and 19 were still missing, said Edwina Antonio, executive director at Bethune House, a refuge association for migrant women.

Hong Kong has around 368,000 domestic workers, mostly women from low-income Asian countries who live with their employers, often in cramped spaces.