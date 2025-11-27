Hong Kong's deadliest blaze in decades kills at least 75, scores missing

HONG KONG: Hong Kong authorities said on Thursday (Nov 27) the death toll from the city's worst fire in decades had risen to 75, as firefighters scoured scorched high-rise buildings in an apartment complex for more than 250 people listed as missing.

Flames were still visible in some of the eight-building housing estate's almost 2,000 units well over 24 hours after the fire broke out, with crews still spraying water over the blackened exteriors.

Authorities have begun investigating what sparked the disastrous blaze - the financial hub's worst in almost 80 years - including the presence of bamboo scaffolding and plastic mesh wrapped around the structures as part of an estate-wide renovation.

Hong Kong's anti-corruption body said it has launched a probe into renovation work at the housing complex, hours after police said they had arrested three men on suspicion of negligently leaving foam packaging at the fire site.

Residents of Wang Fuk Court, located in Hong Kong's northern district of Tai Po, told AFP that they did not hear any fire alarms and had to go door-to-door to alert neighbours to the danger.

"The fire spread so quickly. I saw one hose trying to save several buildings, and I felt it was far too slow," said a man surnamed Suen.

"Ringing doorbells, knocking on doors, alerting the neighbours, telling them to leave - that's what the situation was like," he said.

The intense flames were finally extinguished in four of the eight apartment blocks and the fires in three others were under control, officials said on Thursday afternoon. One building was not affected.