Mourners flock to site of deadly Hong Kong blaze as Beijing warns against protests

HONG KONG: More than a thousand people turned out on Sunday (Nov 30) to pay tribute to the victims of Hong Kong's deadliest fire in more than 75 years, as Beijing warned it would use a national security law to crack down on any "anti-China" protest in the wake of the fire.

The cause of the blaze, which killed 146 people at a high-rise apartment complex, remains under investigation, amid public anger and dismay over missed fire risk warnings and evidence of unsafe construction practices.

Tsang Shuk-yin, the head of the Hong Kong police casualty unit, told reporters at the scene on Sunday that another 100 cases remain unresolved, with 54 bodies awaiting identification.

Mourners waited in a queue stretching for more than a kilometre along the banks of a canal near the burnt-out Wang Fuk Court housing complex to lay white flowers for those who died. Some attached sticky notes addressed to the victims.

The smell of smoke still hung in the air four full days after the fast-moving blaze fanned across the exterior of seven residential towers under renovation in Hong Kong's northern Tai Po district.

Seven of eight buildings of the Wang Fuk Court complex burned in the blaze that started on Wednesday afternoon and wasn’t fully extinguished until Friday morning.

So far, the police victim identification unit has searched through four of the buildings.